Southern Africa: Botswana Take On Zimbabwe

Gaborone — A fierce battle is expected when Botswana and Zimbabwe clash in a FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup India 2020 first round qualifier.

The game is billed for the National Stadium on January 10.

Although Zimbabwe always dominated Botswana in different meets, this time, Botswana Football Association (BFA) communications officer, Tumo Mpatane, said their opponents should expect a different side of Botswana.

He said the team started preparations for the game late December, adding that the team had been in camp but took a break for New Year holiday and have reported back for camp.

"This is the same team we took to COSAFA Under 20 Championships, held in Port Elizabeth last year and we have seen the team grow as a unit," he said.

Mpatane said they were cognizant of their opponents' prowess, hence sacrificing their December holiday.

He expressed confidence over the local side, saying it was capable of upsetting Zimbabwe.

"Our intention is to take home advantage and finish well and go to Zimbabwe and cement our victory. We are not going to relax but attack them from all angles," he said.

Mpatane said morale in camp was high and all the girls were looking forward to the game.

He said Zimbabwe's play was not a riddle since they watched them play at PE, adding that such would come in handy for Botswana.

"They have been doing video analysis with the coaches and they know their opponent's strengths and weaknesses," he said.

Meanwhile, the winner in the two legged encounter would take on Djibouti or Morocco.

The game would kick off at 6pm and entrance is free, and Mpatane appealed to Batswana to come in large numbers to support the team.

Source : BOPA