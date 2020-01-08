Eritrea: Senior Delegation Participates At Red Sea and Gulf of Aden States Council

Asmara — Senior Eritrean delegation comprising of Mr. Osman Saleh, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Presidential Advisor Mr. Yemane Gebreab and Mr. Hagos Gebrehiwet, head of Economic Affairs at the PFDJ, participated at the Ministerial Meeting of Arab and African Coastal States of the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden convened in Riyadh.

At the meeting hosted by King Salman bin Abdulaziz of Saudi Arabia on 6 January, Minister Osman Saleh reiterated Eritrea's position that the Arab and African Coastal States of the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden shoulder primary responsibility for the security and development of the Red Sea. Minister Osman further stated that the objective must be to build an effective regional organization with requisite competence and capability.

The Ministers that attended the meeting also signed the Charter of the Establishment of the Council of Arab and African Coastal States of the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden. The document will be presented to the Heads of State of the eight member states.

After the meeting, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saudi received the Ministers and expressed the Kingdom's commitment to the Red Sea Cooperation.

In the same vein, Mr. Yemane Gebremeskel, Minister of Information, met and held talks today, 7 January, in Riyadh with the Saudi Minister of Media, Mr. Turki bin Abdullah Al-Shabanah. The discussion between the two ministers was focused on scope and modalities of cooperation between the two Ministries in promoting multi-faceted investment and trade as well as security and development in the Red Sea.