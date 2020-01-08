Sudan: South Kordofan Protesters Released On Bail

Kadugli — On Monday, people in Kadugli carried out two vigils against the South Kordofan authorities on Sunday, in protest against the detention of resistance committee members. They were released on bail later that day.

The vigils lasted for several hours without any interference from the authorities, one of the protesters told Radio Dabanga.

"We demanded the release of the activists detained, and the dismissal of the South Kordofan finance director who is an affiliate of the defunct regime of President Omar Al Bashir."

He said that all detained activists were released on bail later on Sunday.

The members of the resistance committees from the various districts of Kadugli were detained because they accused the acting military governor, Gen Rashad Abdelhameed, of refusing to implement the law and dismantle the former regime.

They have been charged with provoking riots and public nuisance.

Radio Dabanga's editorial independence means that we can continue to provide factual updates about political developments to Sudanese and international actors, educate people about how to avoid outbreaks of infectious diseases, and provide a window to the world for those in all corners of Sudan. Support Radio Dabanga for as little as €2.50, the equivalent of a cup of coffee.