Nigeria: National Hospital Discharges Separated Conjoined Twins

8 January 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Ojoma Akor

The National Hospital, Abuja, yesterday discharged a set of conjoined twins separated at the hospital.

The babies, named Goodness and Mercy, were separated on November 14, 2019 at the age of 15 months. They were delivered at the Federal Medical Centre, Keffi, on August 13, 2018 and referred to the National Hospital the following day because they were conjoined at the chest and the abdomen.

The Chief Medical Director of the National Hospital, Dr Jaf Momoh, said they were on admission at the hospital for over 14 months and went through several diagnostic procedures that aided the plan for surgery.

He said the management of the hospital funded the care and entire processes of the major surgical procedure for the separation, as part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR).

Consultant Paediatrics Surgeon and leader of the medical team that separated the twins, Prof. Emmanuel Ameh, said 78 staff were directly involved in the preparation and conduct of the twelve and half hour surgery to separate the twins.

He said the twins shared a liver, chest wall, diaphragm and pericardium (an organ covering the heart) before they were separated.

The Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, said it was the first successful operation of that nature in the hospital and marked a bold venture in the realm of advanced surgery.

The minister said government would monitor the babies progress and assist where needed to enable them achieve their potential.

