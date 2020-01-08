Sudan: Aisha Affirms State's Solidarity With Issue of Missing Persons' Families

7 January 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Member of the Transitional Sovereign Council Aisha Moussa has affirmed the state's solidarity with the issue of families of forcibly disappeared and missing persons.

This came when she met Tuesday at her office in the Republican Palace a delegation of women, political and civil groups on solidarity with the families of the missing and forcibly disappeared persons.

Member of the delegation Afaf Ibrahim Arbab explained that the meeting discussed the possibility of forming an auxiliary committee to work alongside the committee formed on the issue of missing and enforced disappearance headed by the Attorney General, indicating that the committee plans to tour prisons after notifying the competent authorities, pointing out that the step aims at reassuring the families of the missing persons that the issue is of concern and care to the Sovereign Council.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Sudan
East Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
What Really Happened to Yvonne Chaka Chaka in Uganda?
More Fatalities as Al-Shabaab Strikes Again in Kenya
Peaceful Protest in Liberia Ends in Chaos
Slain Iranian General Planned to Attack Kenya - U.S. Official

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.