Sudan: Aisha Affirms State's Solidarity With Issue of Missing Persons' Families

Khartoum — Member of the Transitional Sovereign Council Aisha Moussa has affirmed the state's solidarity with the issue of families of forcibly disappeared and missing persons.

This came when she met Tuesday at her office in the Republican Palace a delegation of women, political and civil groups on solidarity with the families of the missing and forcibly disappeared persons.

Member of the delegation Afaf Ibrahim Arbab explained that the meeting discussed the possibility of forming an auxiliary committee to work alongside the committee formed on the issue of missing and enforced disappearance headed by the Attorney General, indicating that the committee plans to tour prisons after notifying the competent authorities, pointing out that the step aims at reassuring the families of the missing persons that the issue is of concern and care to the Sovereign Council.