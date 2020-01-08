Sudan: Rashad Affirms Stability of Security Situations in South Kordofan State

7 January 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Kadogli — Caretaker Wali of South Kordofan State Maj. Gen. Rashad Abdel Hamid Ismail affirmed stability of security situation in the state.

This came in a press breifing he held in office Monday on incidents occured in the state that led to closure of offices of the general manager of finance and the Humanitarian Aid Commission in the state using execessive force by allegedly revolutionary group that caused obstruction to official work.

The Wali. denounced the illegal act of the group which he said that contradicts conduct of the people of the state who aspire for peace and stability.

The Wali stressed that the state currently is witnessing full stability, affirming that the aggressors would be pusued according to the law.

