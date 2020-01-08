Sudan: Government, SPLM-N Continue Negotiation

7 January 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Juba — The delegation of the Transitional Government which is chaired by member of Sovereign Council Mohammed El-Hassan Al-Taishi and Sudan People's Liberation Movement-North Sector (SPLM-N) delegation led by Agar continued talks Tuesday about the track of the two areas.

The two delegations held a sitting of talks at Palm Africa Hotel in Juba Today (Tuesday) in presence of the mediation.

The sitting tackled issues propounded for the negotiation between the two sides and that the sitting was concluded so as to continue negotiations Wednesday.

The two parties have resolved most of issues pertaining to the Framework Agreement presented by the SPLM-N while dossier of security arrangements and governance structures remained to be discussed.

