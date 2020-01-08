Sudan: National Forests Corporation and FAO Discuss Promotion of Gum Arabic in North Darfur

Al- Fashir — Joint Delegation from National Forests Corporation (NFC)and FAO which is currently visiting North Darfur state discussed Tuesday with executive manager of AL Fashir locality Ahmed Debaja the arrangements related to carry out preliminary studies to implement the project of promoting production and marketing of Gum Arabic in Sudan.

The project which was suggested to be implemented by NFC is sponsored by Netherlands government in collaboration with FAO. The delegation discussed in a prolong meeting with the executive manager of AL- Fashir locality the axes that related to preliminary studies of the project at areas of Lowbed and Maba of AL-Fashir locality.

The pilot project suggested for the two mentioned areas expected to be generalized in the rest of other areas in the state, as attendees to meeting have told SUNA.

The head of NFC delegation said the implementation of the project comes under NFC's suggested plans targeting capacity building of producers and promotion of gum Arabic marketing business.