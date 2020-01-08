Sudan: National Forests Corporation and FAO Discuss Promotion of Gum Arabic in North Darfur

7 January 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Al- Fashir — Joint Delegation from National Forests Corporation (NFC)and FAO which is currently visiting North Darfur state discussed Tuesday with executive manager of AL Fashir locality Ahmed Debaja the arrangements related to carry out preliminary studies to implement the project of promoting production and marketing of Gum Arabic in Sudan.

The project which was suggested to be implemented by NFC is sponsored by Netherlands government in collaboration with FAO. The delegation discussed in a prolong meeting with the executive manager of AL- Fashir locality the axes that related to preliminary studies of the project at areas of Lowbed and Maba of AL-Fashir locality.

The pilot project suggested for the two mentioned areas expected to be generalized in the rest of other areas in the state, as attendees to meeting have told SUNA.

The head of NFC delegation said the implementation of the project comes under NFC's suggested plans targeting capacity building of producers and promotion of gum Arabic marketing business.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Sudan
Business
East Africa
Agribusiness
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
What Really Happened to Yvonne Chaka Chaka in Uganda?
More Fatalities as Al-Shabaab Strikes Again in Kenya
Peaceful Protest in Liberia Ends in Chaos
Slain Iranian General Planned to Attack Kenya - U.S. Official

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.