Sudan: East Track Conference On January 14 in Khartoum

Khartoum — The Supervisory Committee of the East Sudan Track Conference announced delay of the conference for three days with purpose of expanding participation of the Eastern Sudan states.

Member of Sovereign Council Prof Siddiq Tawer said following meeting of the committee at the Republican Palace Tuesday that the conference would take place during January 14-15 in Khartoum , disclosing that the Conference would be a consultative meeting for East Sudan native administration, political forces, women, youth, forces of freedom and change and the Revolutionary Front.

Tawer stated that the Conference aims to come out with a unified vision for people of East Sudan over the negotiation and selection of their representatives in the negotiations.