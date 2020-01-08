Kenya: Malkia Strikers On the Brink of Olympic Return

7 January 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Samuel Gacharira

IN YAOUNDE, CAMEROON

Kenya women's volleyball national team on Tuesday edged hosts Cameroon 3-2 in a thrilling contest to inch closer to a return to the Olympics.

more to follow...

