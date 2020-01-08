Western Sahara: Frente Polisario Expresses Rejection to Crossing of So-Called "Africa Eco Race" Into Occupied Territories of Western Sahara

New York — The Frente POLISARIO has expressed its strong rejection and condemnation of the planned crossing of the so-called "Africa Eco Race" into the occupied Territories of Western Sahara in complicity with the Moroccan occupying authorities.

The so-called "Africa Eco Race" is scheduled to enter the occupied Western Sahara on Friday, 10 January 2020, and to pass through the Moroccan-built illegal breach across the Buffer Strip in Guerguerat, in southern Western Sahara, on Monday, 13 January 2020.

In a letter today, Tuesday, to Secretary-General of the United Nations, H.E. Mr António Guterres, Representative of the Frente POLISARIO at the United Nations, Dr Sidi M. Omar, confirmed that involving the so-called "Africa Eco Race" to cross the occupied Territories of Western Sahara was another example of Morocco's bad faith and its utter disregard for Security Council resolutions, including Resolution 2494 (2019), which called for refraining from any actions that could further destabilise the situation in Western Sahara.

The Representative of the Frente POLISARIO called on the United Nations Secretariat and the Security Council to assume their responsibilities in upholding the legal status of Western Sahara, as a Non-Self-Governing Territory waiting to be decolonized, holding the occupying power of Morocco fully responsible for the consequences that may result from its continued provocations and destabilising actions.

The following is the full text of the Frente POLISARIO's letter to the United Nations Secretary General:

"H.E. Mr António Guterres

Secretary-General of the United Nations

New York, 7 January 2020

Your Excellency,

Upon instructions from my Authorities, I am writing to you to express our strong condemnation of the planned crossing of the so-called "Africa Eco Race" into the occupied Territories of Western Sahara in complicity with the Moroccan occupying authorities. According to the organisers, the rally raid is scheduled to enter the occupied Western Sahara on Friday, 10 January 2020, and to pass through the Moroccan-built illegal breach across the Buffer Strip in Guerguerat, in southern Western Sahara, on Monday, 13 January 2020.

Involving the so-called "Africa Eco Race" to cross the occupied Territories of Western Sahara, which we vehemently denounce, is another example of Morocco's bad faith and its utter disregard for Security Council resolutions, including Resolution 2494 (2019), which called for refraining from any actions that could further destabilise the situation in Western Sahara.

It is deeply regrettable that the failure of the United Nations to take robust actions in the face of Morocco's repeated attempts to forcibly impose a fait accompli in the occupied Territories of Western Sahara has emboldened the Moroccan occupying power to deliberately persist in its provocative and unlawful actions and to defy the authority and resolutions of the Security Council. It is therefore imperative that the United Nations Secretariat and the Security Council assume their responsibilities in upholding the legal status of Western Sahara, as a Non-Self-Governing Territory waiting to be decolonised.

The Frente POLISARIO reserves the right to use all legitimate means to defend the sacrosanct rights of the Sahrawi people to self-determination and independence and to respond resolutely to any actions that aim to undermine the integrity of Western Sahara. The Frente POLISARIO therefore holds the occupying power, Morocco, fully responsible for the consequences that may result from its continued provocations and destabilising actions, which seriously undermine not only the authority and credibility of the United Nations but also the prospects for advancing the already fragile UN peace process in Western Sahara.

Please accept, Your Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration.

Dr Sidi M. Omar

Representative of the Frente POLISARIO at the United Nations"