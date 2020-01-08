Gambia: Barrow Rested As Transfer Edges Closer With Torino Also Chasing Gambian

Atalanta opted against featuring want away Gambian forward Musa Barrow yesterday as his exit deal edges closer.

Bologna have not made secret their pursuit of the former Hawks ace and have lodged a proposal of around 10m euros.

Atalanta are holding out for 15m for a permanent deal with the side now willing to let go the Scorpion after months of speculations.

Atalanta chose not to play him in yesterday's 5-0 demolition of Parma should negotiations go through.

Torino, another Serie A side, yesterday evening joined a queue of clubs also clamouring for the 21-year-old's signature and are said to be willing to offer the same figure Bologna have put on the table.

Barrow leaving his current team will hinge hugely on game time - a thing he lacks at Atalanta.

Musa is currently Gambia's most expensive foreign-based player in the transfer market.