Gambia: Ex-League Champions Ports Authority in Huge Sigh of Relief After First Win

7 January 2020
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Sulayman Bah

Gambia Ports Authority yesterday evening grabbed their first win to end a three-game run without the spoils, Foroyaa Sport can report.

Monday night's win assured by a lone goal from Bakary Jatta's second half strike against Armed Forces, saw The Ferry Boys and former league champions grabbing four points to move little above the drop.

In a roundup of weekend matches, BK Milan had only themselves to blame for wasting a penalty as Real de Banjul nicked the points.

Being the moneybags of the Gambian Premier League, former champions Real had looked the favourites from get-set-go and though they tumbled mid-way, they recovered to put Milan in their place.

The second phase wrapped up one-all before Milan got gifted a penalty following a gaffe but Netpage-sponsored Real kept the score decent on the heels of a timely save by Ebrima Jarju.

The score remained unchanged but a resolute Real kept pestering aware a win could have them leveled at the summit of the league. Their scampering paid off ten minutes from end of regular time when Alieu Fadera turned provider for Mamdi Ngoum's winner for a final 2-1 score.

Elsewhere, Brikama United came from behind courtesy of a penalty to even up Marimoo 1-1 who led from the first half going into the second period via a header

Dimingo Manneh, Salifu Saho and Sainey Sambou were brought on as replacements for the tired legs of Ebrima Badjie, Habibou Mendy and Malick Sanbou.

In another outing, Wallidan and Gamtel settled on a four-goal-thriller ending 2-2 on Friday with Ebrima Jagne stealing the show to score a brace for Wallidan with the second coming three minutes from time.

Wallidan are now joint second on the log on seven points, one behind nemesis Real.

Copyright © 2020 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

