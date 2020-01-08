Zimbabwe: Govt Dismisses Fake Teacher Recruitment Report

8 January 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Yeukai Tazira

The Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education has dismissed social media reports that it has completed the recruitment of 5 000 teachers.

In a statement, Primary and Secondary Education Secretary Mrs Tumisang Thabela said Government is aware of a fake list of names of "successful candidates" circulating on social media.

"As the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education takes concrete steps to fill the approved 5 000 vacant teacher positions, it has come to our attention that social media users have generated a list of those who have been allegedly successful," she said.

She said approved lists will be published through relevant channels and the Ministry does not use social media to share such information.

"The Ministry would like to inform the nation that the final approved lists will be issued through the formal channels of the Government and Ministry, under the signature of the Permanent Secretary for Primary and Secondary Education, advising of the approval by the Public Service Commission.

"Prospective teachers and the nation at large are urged to disregard the cooked up list on social media and await the authentic notification. The Ministry does not use the social media for such key information sharing," she said.

Teacher organisations applauded the recruitment and said it will help a great deal in bridging the teacher deficit at schools.

They emphasised the need to engage qualified teachers for optimum lesson delivery.

Rural Teachers Association of Zimbabwe (RTUZ) president Mr Obert Masaraure said more still needs to be done so that the teacher to pupil ratio tallies.

"We welcome the move by Government as our schools are in desperate need of teaching staff. However, the number falls short and will not bridge the deficit in our classrooms. There are still big gaps which need more teachers," he said.

Zimbabwe Teachers' Association (ZIMTA) chief executive Mr Sifiso Ndlovu concurred.

"We would like the Government to increase the number of teachers to meet the demand of teacher to student ratio because the current teachers are less than 20 000," he said.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Education
Business
Southern Africa
Governance
Zimbabwe
Labour
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
What Really Happened to Yvonne Chaka Chaka in Uganda?
More Fatalities as Al-Shabaab Strikes Again in Kenya
Peaceful Protest in Liberia Ends in Chaos
Slain Iranian General Planned to Attack Kenya - U.S. Official

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.