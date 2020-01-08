Zimbabwe: CPU On Floods Alert

The Civil Protection Unit (CPU) says it is on high alert for any disasters, including floods or any unexpected eventuality.

This came after the Meteorological Services Department (MSD) warned of isolated thunderstorms, which may cause floods and damage to property in the coming week.

CPU director Mr Nathan Nkomo said they were ready to cope with any eventuality.

"All our committees are aware and on high alert, our committees in those respective areas mentioned have been activated," he said.

"Provincial, District Development Coordinators are to ensure all civil protection structures at sub-national levels including schools are aware of this flooding alert," said Mr Nkomo.

He said together with the MSD they will be closely monitoring the situation.

Mr Nkomo said the CPU was in the process of disbursing money to provincial committees.

He said drawing experiences from the destructive Cyclone Idai last year, they will be carrying out awareness programmes for people living in flood prone areas.

MSD deputy director Weather Forecasting, Mrs Linia Gopo warned people in Manicaland, Midlands and Matabeleland provinces to brace for thunderstorms in the coming days.

"Soon isolated thunderstorms may be experienced in Matabeleland North, Mashonaland, northern part of the Midlands and northern parts of Manicaland.

"These thunderstorms will not bring much rainfall, they will bring showers that will be thundering in some places, accompanied by lighting, hail and strong winds," she said.

Mrs Gopo also warned that the strong winds might blow away roofs.