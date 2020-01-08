Zimbabwe: Chitungwiza Break-Ins Worry Police

8 January 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Ivan Zhakata,

An average of nine houses are broken into in Chitungwiza every night, police officer commanding Harare Province Commissioner Bernard Dumbura has said.

Commissioner Dumbura said this recently while addressing Chitungwiza residents and the business community during the commissioning of a police base at Tilco Industry in Chitungwiza.

He said gone are the days when people believed that the duty of fighting crime was a preserve for the police.

"On average, nine houses are broken into in the whole of Chitungwiza community every night," Comm Dumbura said.

"Though common, that belief is misguided and retrogressive because it is the community that makes police shine in its policing endeavours.

"Put it in another way, it is the community that suffers most and benefits more in all the dynamics of crime.

"In recognition of the role that the public play in fighting crime, Zimbabwe Republic Police has established a host of community policing initiatives which include, but not limited to, Crime Consultative Committee, Business Against Crime, Home Officer Scheme, Police Constabulary, Neighbourhood Watch Committee and Junior Call."

Comm Dumbura said communities ought to be thanked through the hard work of police constabularies who were helping in the fight against crime.

"ZRP Harare Province is pleased to acknowledge the good, outstanding works that were done by Chitungwiza Police Constabulary in the past," he said.

"Scores of arrests and recoveries of stolen property were made. The police constabulary is an ever-present, voluntary and dedicated auxiliary wing that complements the regular police force in fighting crime. Let us respect the police constabularies and at no time should we call them "ana ndini ndamubata" or by any other denigrating names. It is a crime to do that."

Comm Dumbura said police constabularies were not paid any salary, yet their assistance in fighting crime was priceless and equal to that of formal police officers.

He warned errant police constabularies and all police officers, that the ZRP was no home for indiscipline and corrupt officers.

Comm Dumbura said the public needed the best service from the police and they should give then exactly that and nothing less.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
