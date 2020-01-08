Tanzania: On Human Flourishing - Inclusion Not Exclusion of All for National Stability

IT can be a very painful experience. To be left out from national development and stability. It is actually not something one would desire to happen in his or her life.

Robin McLaurin Williams (1951-2014), an American actor and comedian, knows this situations, so he says: "I used to think the worst thing in life is to end up all alone. It's not. The worst thing in life is to end up with people who make you feel all alone."

Similarly, Tessa Shaffer, the author of the book; Wish: Heaven Has No Regrets, clearly declares the seriousness of the pain of exclusion and writes; the only thing worse than not knowing where she belonged was knowing where she didn't. Indeed, exclusion is dangerous.

No wonder why the world is yearning for more inclusion and Africa speaks and desires for inclusion in the governance of countries and my country too is longing for inclusion.

More specifically, in my country, although the general public seems to make praises regarding the progress on inclusion in the country, but undoubtedly so, there is also a loud and clear voice suggesting that wananchi still want to see a core principle inclusion and participation rooted and entrenched in our democracy.

Wananchi are absolutely right because inclusion is an amazing value. In their case, they actually do not want our institutions to fail us especially in areas such as those of applying inclusive strategies which are meant to improve inclusion. However, inclusion is not a new value though.

In recent years, since the inception of the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, a plan well understood as an action for people, planet and prosperity, the world came together and decided to set the common language whose focus was commonly summarised in the repeated tone of the words 'leaving no one behind'.

What this means is simply a global effort, by nations, to ensure that individuals and groups on the planet are lifted and never continue to be confronted with barriers, which prevent them from fully participating in their economic, social and political life. This is inclusive development.

And it has led to most leaders paying attention by constantly asking themselves, who in my jurisdiction, is being left behind. It is all about getting specific to leave no one behind. Put is simply, each one of us wants our world transformed.

Well, as a social ethics specialist, I am also aware of the extensive and complex international discussions about inclusion, which is concentrating on several approaches to defining the concept, ranging from narrower to broader and more generous ways of understanding, but today I am not intending to take this direction.

I am neither concerned about looking into whether or on the said agenda, countries are winning or losing. This is a topic for next time. In the mean time we consider the agenda as an amazing global joint effort the world has ever seen.

My reflection today is to engage my reader, from whatever walk of life, to note that one common point many people have tended to forget is the dynamic link that exist between the value of inclusion and the danger of exclusion in the ongoing efforts to build stable nations, not only in Africa but in the entire continent and the world.

People tend to overlook what Jesse Louis Jackson Sr. an American Civil Rights activist, Baptist Minister, and politician constantly, in his carrier, emphasized- inclusion is not a matter of political correctness. It is the key to growth, and I would add, a key to any nation's stability.

It would be very difficult for anyone to deny the fact that it is important that all people individually and as communities feel as part of the national life and feel included in the management of their country's affairs.

It is, in my view, rarely heard from most leaders that any effort to build a stable nation will bear fruit, only if efforts are also made to enhance the participation of people in their national life.

But, unfortunately, the idea of inclusion has become kind of a stone that we've passed our hand over so many times that it doesn't mean anything, asserts George Saunders, an American writer of short stories, essays, novellas, children's books, and novels.

And this culture is very well known by wananchi especially those who have tested the pain of exclusion in their lives. They know also from what they hear or see now and then as some other democracies continue to breed anger, rage, and political folly. Some have already or are in the verge of destroying their own foundations.

So let our nations salvage every opportunity and plant the seed of political inclusion because more importantly, the heart of citizenship is equality, equality of representation. And this we stand for because wananchi have the capability to help realise our countries' full potential in development, culture and peace.

Instead of destabilizing the nations because of exclusion, when included, they can establish flourishing, inclusive and prosperous nations. For me, I presume that in the next few decades, prosperous nations will be those based on inclusive growth and sustainable development.

On a similar note, Richard John Neuhaus (1936 -2009), a prominent Christian cleric and writer who was born in Canada and moved to the United States where he became a naturalized United States citizen guides that if the cause of poverty is marginalisation, the cure is inclusion.

It is my prayer that all of us will be deeply concerned with the reality that Africa is tormented by so many evils including exclusion. It is by bringing back inclusion which will enable us to make our continent stable and hence a place that offers hope to all. It is time to end the continent's groaning simply because of exclusion!

So, let our nations strive, especially for economic inclusion whereby through good policies, they will ensure that economic inclusion becomes not only a cherished value but generates economic development which takes equality and equity seriously.

Let our nations crave for cultural inclusion by guaranteeing commitment in promoting, and building trust especially in our indigenous knowledge, cultural technologies embedded in traditions and practices, foods and medicines, to mention a few.

Let us discover the link between stability and inclusion and or exclusion and resolve to keep emphasizing the importance of participation and inclusion, say, in the form of inclusive political participation and representation in democratic institutions and processes where each citizen will have an equal right and opportunity to engage in and contribute to decision making for the stability of their respective countries.

Well, for the stability of any country, choose inclusion and note exclusion. And we must not abandon hope. We live in dangerous and uncertain times.

To end my discussion, Abhijit Naskar, in his book: When Humans Unite: Making a World without Borders, warns us; "When people stand with people, only then people can call themselves people, and if people can't stand with people, instead, they choose to stand against people... " Cheers!

The author, Dr Alfred Sebahene, is Ag Head of Department of Corruption Studies, Lecturer, Researcher, and Social Issues Analyst at St John's University of Tanzania, Dodoma. Email address: arsebahene2@yahoo.co.uk alfredsebahene@gmail.com Mobile: 0767 233 997