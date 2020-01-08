Liberia: LMC Commences Regional Consultative Country Dialogue

The Liberia Coordinating Mechanism (LCM) of the Global Fund (TGF) to fight AIDS, TB and Malaria has commenced a regional consultative prioritization country dialogue to develop a joint funding request for Tuberculosis and HIV, on behalf of the country, for submission to the Fund.

According to a press release, Tubmanburg, Bomi County hosted participants categorized from region 1 counties which include Bomi, Grand Cape Mount and Gbarpolu Counties for two days from January 6-7, 2020.

More than 65 representatives at the dialogue include local county officials, Ministry of Health, County Health Officers; the private sector; faith-based organizations and traditional leaders.

Also participating in the dialogue are civil society groups; human rights groups; community based organizations, networks of key populations, women based groups, persons living with HIV; and people who are most vulnerable to and affected by the diseases.Welcoming participants during the opening of the dialogue, Dr. Augustus Quiah, County Health Officer for Bomi County said TB and HIV are everyone's business.

According to him, there are global advances which make HIV nowadays no longer a death sentence, likewise, TB which has a cure.He called on all to join hands with the LCM and national partners to ensure Liberia can reach its set of targets toward ending AIDS and TB in the country.

Speaking on behalf of Bomi County Superintendent Mr. Adama Robertson, his Special Assistant Mr. Victor B. Johnson described HIV and TB as detrimental to human survival, noting that it was good that the dialogue targeted people at the community level whose voices are not heard at the national level.

He further thanked the LCM and partners for organizing such a dialogue that intends to inform a national proposal development for submission to the Global Fund.Presenting on the main objective of the dialogue and overview of the Global Fund New Funding Model III, Mrs. Paulina Doe Hilton, Head of Secretariat of the LCM disclosed that Liberia's allocation letter for joint TB and HIV 2021/23 shows an increase in allocation from US$29.8 million to US$37.8 million.

According to her, the country dialogue is intended to ensure that the Global Fund New Funding Model (NFM III) meets the need of the affected communities through engagement.According to her, the country dialogue among other things seeks to provide groups that are excluded from the LCM or that have weak representation an opportunity to participate meaningfully and provide input to the New Funding Request.

It also provides the opportunity to discuss and address barriers to accessing health services. She added that the NFM-III is about bigger impact; predictable funding; reward ambitious vision; flexible timing; and shorter process overall.Mrs. Hilton further disclosed that the regional country dialogue will continue up to 24 January 2020 but from one region to another.

Region two includes Grand Bassa, Montserrado and Margibi Counties; while region 3 includes Nimba, Bong and Lofa counties.Region 4 comprises of Sinoe, Rivercess and Grand Gedeh Counties; while region 5 includes River Gee, Maryland and Grand Kru counties.

She revealed that there will be national engagements for national partners, civil society, key and affected populations which will takes place from 27-30 January 2020.

Other presentations delivered during the dialogue were focused on HIV situation in Liberia, achievements versus challenges of current Global Fund grant implementation for HIV; overview of the new National Strategic Plan II 2020-2025; and the Global Fund Modular Framework priorities; etc.