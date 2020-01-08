Liberia: Caldwell Residents Close to Getting Electricity

The Mount Coffee Hyro Plant

Anxious residents of Caldwell Township, Montserrado County appear to be bracing themselves to receive electricity in the township for the first time since the area was disconnected like many parts of Liberia, as a result of destruction during the Liberian Civil War in the 90s.

Authorities from the Liberia Electricity Corporation have begun to erect light-poles and transformers along the streets of Caldwell, connecting hundreds of private homes in readiness for the restoration of power to the Monrovia suburb that leads to the Mount Coffee Hydro Plant in Louisiana, Montserrado.

The restless residents had protested and erected roadblocks on several occasions, demanding restoration of electricity but their agitations were met with promises upon promises, and at one moment, drew attention of the Management of the Liberia Electricity Corporation.

Though an exact date for the Caldwell residents to receive electricity is still unknown, the ongoing development on the ground indicates the area is very close to having power restored.

The township has been without electricity since the destruction of the country's only dam of 64 kilowatts during the civil war in the 1990s.

The residents of Caldwell thru their commissioner, Francis F. Wood are expressing thanks and appreciation to the Government of Liberia for efforts being made in restoring power to the township with an estimated population f several hundred thousand human being. Editing by Jonathan Browne