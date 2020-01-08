Liberia: Caldwell Residents Close to Getting Electricity

7 January 2020
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

The Mount Coffee Hyro Plant

Anxious residents of Caldwell Township, Montserrado County appear to be bracing themselves to receive electricity in the township for the first time since the area was disconnected like many parts of Liberia, as a result of destruction during the Liberian Civil War in the 90s.

Authorities from the Liberia Electricity Corporation have begun to erect light-poles and transformers along the streets of Caldwell, connecting hundreds of private homes in readiness for the restoration of power to the Monrovia suburb that leads to the Mount Coffee Hydro Plant in Louisiana, Montserrado.

The restless residents had protested and erected roadblocks on several occasions, demanding restoration of electricity but their agitations were met with promises upon promises, and at one moment, drew attention of the Management of the Liberia Electricity Corporation.

Though an exact date for the Caldwell residents to receive electricity is still unknown, the ongoing development on the ground indicates the area is very close to having power restored.

The township has been without electricity since the destruction of the country's only dam of 64 kilowatts during the civil war in the 1990s.

The residents of Caldwell thru their commissioner, Francis F. Wood are expressing thanks and appreciation to the Government of Liberia for efforts being made in restoring power to the township with an estimated population f several hundred thousand human being. Editing by Jonathan Browne

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Dawn

Most Popular
Liberia
West Africa
Business
Energy
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
What Really Happened to Yvonne Chaka Chaka in Uganda?
More Fatalities as Al-Shabaab Strikes Again in Kenya
Peaceful Protest in Liberia Ends in Chaos
Slain Iranian General Planned to Attack Kenya - U.S. Official

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.