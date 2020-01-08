Liberia: 2 Weeks Old Baby Mother Appeals to Pres. Weah

-Following fire disaster on 5th Street

The mother of a two - week old baby Ms. Maron Bodyman is appealing to President George Manneh Weah and humanitarian organizations operating in the country to come to her aid by providing needy assistance.

Ms. Bodyman is one of several residents of the Gboka Estate located on 5th Street, Sinkor, behind the Greenland Supermarket whose homes were gutted by fire last Sunday, 5 January.

Explaining the situation to the NewDawn on Monday, 6 January at the scene of the fire disaster, the woman disclosed that she and other victims are living at the mercy of God since their homes were gutted by fire this week.She calls on President Weah to assist she and the other victims with cement and zinc, among others to reconstruct their homes.

Victim Bodyman laments that the fire left everything they had totally destroyed including mattresses, electrical appliances, clothing, and cooking utensils, among others.

According to her, they have been sheltered temporarily by one of their goodwill neighbors, but expresses worry that they do not have anything to start with following the fire disaster.

"No one has come to the scene of the incident from government, business community, churches, and mosques, among others to ascertain from victims of the disaster what we are going through," Ms. Bodyman says.

She indicates that life is very unbearable for them as the fire also consumed their monies.

A private security officer only identified as D. Tweh whose entire home was gutted by the fire, also explains that he is confused and wondering as to how he and other victims of the disaster are going to manage with life and their families.He attributes the fire incidence to what he calls 'electrical problem' which he believes is as a result of power outage in the community.

Mr. Tweh narrates that since the incident, the victims have not received any humanitarian assistance from the government, the Liberia National Red Cross Society (LNRCS), the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), the district representative's office and other philanthropists to restore their broken lives.

He laments that it is very unfortunate that some of the fire disaster victims have to sleep outdoors because they have no one to provide shelters for them.

Victim Tweh adds that 30 families were affected by the fire disaster, nothing that if concrete steps are not taken to resolve the problem, the victims could suffer from diseases because they are exposed to cold.

According to him, among the victims are dozens of underage children who need to be protected so as to avoid them getting sick from cold.

The private officer discloses that about twenty structures were completely destroyed by the fire.

The local estate is owned by the late James Gboka, a prominent elder of the 5th Street community established several years ago for poor Liberians who cannot afford to live in concrete buildings.

There was no report of any of the occupants of the estate being killed or injured from the fire disaster.