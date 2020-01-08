Liberia: EFFL Condemns Police's Action On Protesters

press release

The Economic Freedom Fighters of Liberia (EFFL) has in a strong term condemned the orchestrated attack by the Liberia National Police (LNP) against peaceful protesters, using teargas and Water Cannons on citizens exercising their constitutional rights on Monday 6 January.

In a statement issued Tuesday 7 January, EFFL expresses regret over the situation and calls on the Government of Liberia through the Ministry of Justice to speedily investigate what led the police to use teargas and water cannons on peaceful protesters and make report public in the soonest possible time.

The EFFL adds that under the law of the Republic, government must provide security at all times when citizens intend to peacefully gather to express their dissatisfactions over the governance of the state.

The EFFL says it is sending this as a caveat to President George Manneh Weah and his rookies in government to desist from the continuous provocations towards other citizens who disagree with the manner and style in which the state is being handled.At the same time, the EFFL cautions Police Inspector General Col. Patrick Sudue and his men to at all times exercise professionalism in the discharge of their duties.

"In a live Facebook podcast, we witnessed the unauthorized search by the Liberia National Police (LNP) of a vehicle believed to be [owned] by Honorable Yekeh Kolubah of District #10 in which they found weapons allegedly belonging to Representative Yekeh Kolubah," the EFFL says.It notes that as an institution, EFFL is not clothed with the authority to render judgment, but it is constrained to ask certain questions such as where was the vehicle parked before it was taken to the LNP headquarters?

"Was the vehicle locked up? If yes, how did the Police get access to the vehicle? If no, how did the police drive the vehicle from the alleged crime scene? Who exactly drove the vehicle from the alleged crime scene?" the EFFL wonders.

The group says the answers provided by the appropriate authorities will lead to a clearer understanding of how the weapons got into the vehicle.The EFFL is encourages all parties that are involved to exercise restraints as they engage "this incompetent regime under the leadership of Ex-Soccer legend President George M. Weah."