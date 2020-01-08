South Africa: Contractor Killed, Three Others Injured After Building Collapses On Them in Benoni

A contractor was killed, and three others injured when a building under construction collapsed on them in Benoni, Ekurhuleni Emergency Services said on Tuesday.

Emergency services spokesperson William Ntladi said a rescue team and paramedics had rushed to the scene on the corner of Liverpool and Bolton roads on Monday afternoon.

They found bystanders had helped the survivors from the collapsed building.

"As per information on the scene, the building was a new multi-storey structure. It was on its third-floor level already. It is alleged that the four employees were removing the supporting structures prior to the collapse," said Ntladi.

The three contractors, who were seriously injured, were transported to hospital.

The body of the fourth, a man believed to be in his early fifties, was removed from the scene by forensic pathologists.

The scene was handed over to police for further investigation.

