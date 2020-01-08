South Africa: Boy, 17, Accused of Killing Matric Pupil While Out On Bail for Rape Case

7 January 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Jenna Etheridge

A 17-year-old boy accused of stabbing a matric pupil to death in Seshego was out on bail for a rape charge at the time of the killing, Limpopo police said on Tuesday.

The teenager appeared in Seshego Magistrate's Court on Tuesday for allegedly killing Thoriso Noko Kgomo, said Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo.

Kgomo, from Luthuli Park, was a pupil at the Northern Academy School in Polokwane.

He was attacked and stabbed in Zone 3, Seshego, around 02:00 on Thursday and taken to hospital in a critical condition.

According to the Review Online, he was stabbed several times after fighting with a person who had tried to take his cellphone.

"The incident was then reported to the police and on arrival at the hospital, the victim was found with severe stab wounds. He was unable to speak," said Mojapelo.

The suspect was arrested on Sunday, the same day that Kgomo died of his injuries.

The charge was then changed to murder from assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Mojapelo said the accused was a school dropout who also faced a charge of rape in a separate case as well as a case of assault in Lebowakgomo.

A large crowd of mostly youngsters gathered outside the court on Tuesday to demand that he be denied bail.

Almost 5 000 people have signed an online petition calling for justice.

The teenager was expected to appear in court again on February 22.

