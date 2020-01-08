Gambia: Farmers Speak On the Groundnut Trade Season

Farmers in rural Gambia, have given a thumbs-up to Government for what they describe as a timely announcement of the price of Groundnuts for this year's trade season.

They hailed Government for the increment in the price of groundnuts for this year's trade season. However, they called on Government to ensure the effective monitoring of 'Secco' Managers in the manner they purchase their nuts which has to be in line with best practice. Farmers, who spoke to this reporter made the disclosure in an interview accorded him during the weekend.

Nadinding Sillah in Sandu District in URR told this reporter that the increment in the price of groundnuts has uplifted the dashed aspirations of farmers in their agricultural crusade to sustain their families.

Momodou Sowe a male farmer from Wuli East in URR urged his fellow farmers to bring their nuts to the country's 'Seccos' for sale; that he took three bags of groundnut to their 'Secco' and these were purchased without credit or mortgage.

He continued: "I am calling on Government and the Ministry of Agriculture to maintain this spirit".

A middle age farmer from CRR in the person of Fafanding Samateh, described the manner their 'Secco' operate as dissatisfactory.

"How can a farmer bring two bags of groundnut to the 'Secco' for sale and be given two different prices"? he asked. He called on the Ministry of Agriculture to effectively monitor 'Seccos' to ensure that the trend does not continue. This, he said, may cast doubts as to whether 'Secco' Managers are doing their work in a just and fair manner.

This reporter also contacted some 'Secco' Managers in NBR, who at the time of going to press could not be reached due to poor network.

However, Marr Jobe, a young female farmer from the area, confirmed to this reporter that she took her nuts to the 'Secco' for sale and was paid her money on the spot.

Foroyaa Newspaper will bring more updates on this year's trade season from other regions that have not been reached by this reporter.