Gambia: High Taxes On Domestic Businesses Hinder Their Growth - Says Young Gambian Entrepreneur

7 January 2020
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Nelson Manneh

Yusupha Jaiteh a young Gambian entrepreneur said high taxes levied by government is the reason why local businesses don't grow.

Mr. Jaiteh is residing in Bundung. He ones contested in the past local government election in Bundung-Bohole Ward but couldn't make it. He is currently serving as the coordinator of the councillors' association in Bundung.

"I spent over D50,000 in establishing a local bakery in Bundung, but due to the heavy tax levied on my business, it could not yield any revenue for me," he said.

He said the government should reduce the tax-levy on small businesses and support them by creating the enabling environment.

"The stakeholders keep complaining that the youths are not ready to take responsibilities but they forget that they are not creating the environment for them to do so," he argued.

The young entrepreneur said the government should not put the same tax charges on both the local and foreign investors.

"They should invest on the youths either directly or indirectly and make sure that they believe in them," he said.

Mr. Jaiteh who also dilated on the 'Three Years Jotna' issue said African leaders are very slow to act and the Barrow government should wake up.

"The coalition government promised to be in power for three years, they should fulfil their promise," he said.

Mr. Jaiteh said he is not in support of the protest that the young people are embarking on, noting that there are many other issues that the government is not handling and those are the things they should protest for.

"There are inadequate job opportunities in this country, this is what we the young people should consider because this is what is affecting their everyday lives and is one of the main contributing factors that lead to illegal migration," he said.

He said he is supporting the three years' agreement, but if President Barrow decides that he will not step down then Gambians should wait for the constitutional mandate of five years and vote him out.

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Foroyaa

Most Popular
Gambia
West Africa
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
More Fatalities as Al-Shabaab Strikes Again in Kenya
What Really Happened to Yvonne Chaka Chaka in Uganda?
Peaceful Protest in Liberia Ends in Chaos
Slain Iranian General Planned to Attack Kenya - U.S. Official

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.