South Africa: Two Men Arrested for Allegedly Robbing Woman in Her Home While She Napped

7 January 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Jenni Evans

A Nyanga woman woke to the terrifying sight of an armed man instructing her to keep quiet while his accomplice ransacked her home, Western Cape police said on Tuesday.

The woman had been taking a nap on Monday afternoon when the incident reportedly happened.

Police spokesperson Mihlali Majikela said after the men fled at around 14:30, the woman ran out and asked police officers patrolling the area for help.

They started searching for the robbers who had fled in a white Toyota Avanza. The car was eventually traced to the Browns Farm area with two people inside.

The two were arrested but the stolen items, which included TVs and electronic devices, were not immediately found.

The men, aged 18 and 20, will appear in the Athlone Magistrate's Court soon on charges relating to house robbery.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
What Really Happened to Yvonne Chaka Chaka in Uganda?
More Fatalities as Al-Shabaab Strikes Again in Kenya
Peaceful Protest in Liberia Ends in Chaos
Slain Iranian General Planned to Attack Kenya - U.S. Official

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.