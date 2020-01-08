Nigeria: Jonathan Denies Being Under Pressure to Contest 2023 Presidential Election

Photo: World Economic Forum/Wikipedia
Goodluck Jonathan.
8 January 2020
This Day (Lagos)

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has denied the reports that he is under pressure to contest the 2023 presidential election.

Jonathan made the denial through his spokesman, Mr. Ikechukwu Eze.

The former president said he is rather focused on promoting peace and sustainable democracy in Africa.

Asked to comment on the reports of Jonathan contesting in 2023, Eze told TheCable: "There is nothing like that. The former President has not made any comments nor spoken to anyone on the coming elections.

"He is busy concentrating on his foundation, The Goodluck Jonathan Foundation (GJF), and its work of promoting peace, sustainable democracy and youth empowerment in Africa."

Describing the reports as old and fake, he added: "If you check online, you will discover that a story with similar headline had been published in the past by few shady online sources."

"The last time this same story circulated online was before the 2019 Presidential elections. It has now come up again," he said.

"The good thing is that Nigerians already know this to be fake. That is why Nigerian newspapers and serious online news media will not publish such falsehood."

Jonathan had lost his reelection bid to President Muhammadu Buhari in 2015. He had congratulated his opponent while the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) was still collating the final result of the election.

