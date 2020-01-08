Uganda: Soldiers Arrest 10 Fishermen Over Illegal Fishing

Soldiers under the Fisheries Protection Unit (FPU) of Uganda Peoples Defense Forces have arrested 10 fishermen during operations against illegal fishing in Kalangala District.

Capt Nathan Abaho, the FPU commander in Kalangala District said nine of the suspects were arrested inside Ziiru Forest while one was arrested at Kachanga landing site, Lulamba parish Bufumira Sub County in Kalangala District.

"We arrested nine fishermen during the festive season and these were coming from Nebbi. We arrested them while trying to hide in Ziru Forest with their immature fish and illegal fishing gear," he said on Tuesday.

He added that another suspect Gerald Kisitu was arrested at Kachanga Landing over the weekend after getting information from residents that he was transporting immature fish.

"When we intercepted him, he had immature fish weighing 600kg and was in transit to Kigungu landing site in Entebbe Municipality. All suspects are going to be charged with possession of immature fish according to the Fish Amendment Act of 2011." Capt. Abaho added.

He further noted that the Army will not withdraw from the Lake until they get orders from President Museveni who deployed them."

We heard Parliament ordering the army to withdraw from water bodies, however, we are still waiting for this order to come from our commander in chief who is the president," he said.

Illegal fishing on Ugandan lakes has caused a reduction in fish stocks, especially in species like tilapia, Nile perch and sliver fish-something that has drastically affected the country's export earnings from fish.

This, in January 2017 forced President Museveni to establish FPU to crackdown on illegal fishing on Lake Victoria which was blamed for the dwindling fish stocks in the country. This has in the last couple of years seen fish stock especially Nile Perch significantly increase in size.

The minister of Agriculture, Animal industry and Fisheries, Mr Vincent Ssempijja said the fisheries sub sector plays a very important role in the country's economy and therefore should be well managed.

"The fisheries sub sector contributes Shs150 billion every year. However, if the sector is well managed it can contribute to $2 billion in a year," he said.

Mr Ssempijja also said the army has played a big role in curbing illegal fishing. He advised that individual soldiers who torture fishermen should be dealt with accordingly.

Although the work of soldiers under FPU has been commended by a section of stakeholders in the sector, many politicians and fishermen have criticised them over their high-handedness in dealing with people suspected of engaging in illegal fishing.

During FPU operations, people suspected of dealing in immature fish have been arrested and several ungazetted landing sites destroyed on the shores of lakes Victoria and Kyoga.

Illegal fishing, according to Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries involves using less than five-inch fishing nets for Tilapia and less than seven-inch fishing nets for Nile Perch that results into the harvesting of immature fish that measures less than 11 inch and 20 inch in length, respectively. It also entails using fishing boats that are less than 20 feet in length and with absence of life jackets.