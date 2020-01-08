South Africa: Proteas Hard At Work On New 'KP'

7 January 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Lloyd Burnard

Cape Town — He may not have played a Test match yet, but 26-year-old Keegan Petersen is a player that Proteas batting coach Jacques Kallis believes will go far.

While Temba Bavuma, Andile Phehlukwayo, Rudi Second, Beuran Hendricks and Dane Paterson were all released from the Proteas squad ahead of the second Test at Newlands, Petersen stayed with the national side and he has been working hard with Kallis in the nets throughout the course of the game.

Petersen replaced the injured Aiden Markram in the squad after the first Test in Centurion, but that spot went to specialist opening batsman Pieter Malan.

Petersen did, however, impress with a knock of 111 on duty for South Africa 'A' ahead of the series where he faced a bowling attack including James Anderson, Sam Curran and Ben Stokes.

Speaking to media after play on Monday, Kallis said he had been impressed with Petersen in the short time they had worked together.

"He looks like a very promising player," Kallis said.

"We've spent a bit of time with him now and technically he seems very sound and hungry to do well.

"I've just being passing off a bit of knowledge on gameplans and trying to get a feel for how he sees things and how he goes about his business."

Now with Knights having spent his early years at the Cobras, Petersen might have to be patient as the likes of Zubayr Hamza and Rassie van der Dussen enjoy a run in the South African middle order.

"He's keen to spend time in the middle and no doubt he is going to get a lot of runs going forward," Kallis added.

"I'm sure when the opportunity does come he'll grab it with both hands, because I certainly think he's talented enough."

The Proteas, meanwhile, were fighting to save the second Test at Newlands. If they lose, the series will be tied at 1-1 with two Tests to play in Port Elizabeth and Johannesburg.

