Somalia: Prime Minister Intensifies Efforts for a Long-Lasting Solution to Galmugug Regional Assembly

8 January 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia Prime Minister Hassan Ali Khaire is working round the clock to help build a consensus around the formation of Galmugug regional assembly.

On Monday, the PM met with clan elders,federal MPs and politicians from Galmudug who aired their to their grievances.

He also met with the top clan leader of the Ayr sub-clan of Habargidir, who predominantly inhabit the Galmudug regional capital of Dhusamareb, and requested them to intensify their role in finalising the Galmudug State formation process.

to some of the contentious issues between the government and Ahlu Sunna Wal-Jama'a (ASWJ).

