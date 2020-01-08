Somalia: International Partners Welcome Agreement Between the Federal Government and ASWJ

Somalia's international partners have welcomed the statements by the Federal government of Somalia and the leadership of Ahlu Sunna Wal Jama'a (ASWJ) issued on 12 December.

"We appreciate the tireless efforts made by the Federal government of Somalia, ASWJ leadership and other concerned stakeholders to resolve points of difference through dialogue and compromise", reads part of the joint statement.

They said they believed this is an important step towards establishing a unified and stable administration in Galmudug, which will be essential in order to advance Somalia's national priorities for 2020.

"We encourage all concerned to continue their efforts and underscore the importance of an inclusive process that reflects the aspirations of all the communities of Galmudug, and that results in a fair, credible and transparent outcome that is acceptable to the people of Galmudug".

Joint International partners statement : African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM), Canada, Denmark, European Union, Ethiopia, Finland, Germany, Italy, Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), Kenya, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Turkey, Uganda, United Kingdom, United Nations and United States