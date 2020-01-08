South Africa: Khomari Helps Cobras Build Lead Over Dolphins

7 January 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)

Cape Town — Rain in Oudtshoorn put a dampener on the second day of the 4-Day Franchise Series clash between the Cape Cobras and the Dolphins at the Recreational Ground on Tuesday.

Either side of that, however, Simon Khomari's half-century drove the hosts into a strong position as they reached 254 for six in the 54 overs sent down - 80 runs ahead of the visitors' opening day 174. The left-hander was their mainstay early on through his 68 from 186 balls (6 fours), leaving his side well placed despite the large amount of time already lost in the round six fixture.

Khomari was out in the middle at the start of play when his side resumed on 55 for two. First he extended his partnership for the third wicket to 54 with David Bedingham (37), who fell to spinner Senuran Muthusamy (2/50).

Kyle Verreynne (15) then fell not long after to the pace of Daryn Dupavillon (1/37), but Khomari kept going alongside Aviwe Mgjima (36) by adding 78 for the fifth wicket.

After both fell, George Linde (29) and Jason Smith (20) put together a 49-run unbroken stand that took their side to stumps in control of the game.

- Cricket SA

Source: Sport24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Sport
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
More Fatalities as Al-Shabaab Strikes Again in Kenya
What Really Happened to Yvonne Chaka Chaka in Uganda?
Peaceful Protest in Liberia Ends in Chaos
Slain Iranian General Planned to Attack Kenya - U.S. Official

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.