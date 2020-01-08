South Africa: Khomari Helps Cobras Build Lead Over Dolphins

Cape Town — Rain in Oudtshoorn put a dampener on the second day of the 4-Day Franchise Series clash between the Cape Cobras and the Dolphins at the Recreational Ground on Tuesday.

Either side of that, however, Simon Khomari's half-century drove the hosts into a strong position as they reached 254 for six in the 54 overs sent down - 80 runs ahead of the visitors' opening day 174. The left-hander was their mainstay early on through his 68 from 186 balls (6 fours), leaving his side well placed despite the large amount of time already lost in the round six fixture.

Khomari was out in the middle at the start of play when his side resumed on 55 for two. First he extended his partnership for the third wicket to 54 with David Bedingham (37), who fell to spinner Senuran Muthusamy (2/50).

Kyle Verreynne (15) then fell not long after to the pace of Daryn Dupavillon (1/37), but Khomari kept going alongside Aviwe Mgjima (36) by adding 78 for the fifth wicket.

After both fell, George Linde (29) and Jason Smith (20) put together a 49-run unbroken stand that took their side to stumps in control of the game.

