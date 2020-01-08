South Africa: Man Shot Dead, Wife Injured in Attempted Hijacking in Midrand

7 January 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Jenna Etheridge

Gauteng police are on the hunt for two men who shot a couple during an attempted hijacking on Tuesday, killing the man and injuring his wife.

The woman had stopped their Nissan X-trail at a red traffic light on the corners of Maple and Main roads on Tuesday afternoon when the men approached them, said Brigadier Mathapelo Peters.

They tried to enter the car, but the vehicle apparently rolled downhill and landed in a ditch, added Peters.

"Shots were fired from the suspects' vehicle and the female driver was wounded in the upper body and her husband killed."

The woman was rushed to hospital and the men fled the scene.

A case of attempted hijacking, attempted murder and murder is being investigated.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information that could lead to arrests should phone Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or by giving a tip-off on the MySAPS app.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
More Fatalities as Al-Shabaab Strikes Again in Kenya
What Really Happened to Yvonne Chaka Chaka in Uganda?
Peaceful Protest in Liberia Ends in Chaos
Slain Iranian General Planned to Attack Kenya - U.S. Official

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.