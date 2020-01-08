Zimbabwe: ZTA Banks On Ceferin's Visit

Zimbabwe Tourism Authority says it is looking forward to the ambassador role that UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin is going to play in marketing Zimbabwe as an effective tourist destination.

This follows the UEFA President, together with his family's recent visit to the country on a 10-day vacation.

Speaking on behalf of ZTA at Mr Ceferin's send-off dinner, ZTA's marketing director Godfrey "Chief" Koti appreciated the visit saying that it will help usher in confidence into the country.

"We are delighted and we would like to thank him and his family for having stopped by Zimbabwe and this is an attest to the fact that Zimbabwe is certainly a destination that one can enjoy.

"It's an attest to the fact that we are a destination of choice and that we are a must-visit destination as a country," remarked Koti.

Reflecting on the visit, Mr Ceferin showed dismay in the continued and unsubstantiated reports by international news organisations that Zimbabwe was an unsafe tourist destination and described it as unfortunate.

He enjoyed time with his family in the country and pledged to go and tell people abroad about how beautiful and safe Zimbabwe is.

Mr Ceferin expressed that he would not hesitate to advise anyone to visit the country as the perception that the country was not safe for tourists was untrue.

Mr Ceferin and his family left the country yesterday morning after having been in the country for more than a week, which saw him visiting Victoria Falls, Hwange, Great Zimbabwe and the Eastern Highlands.

Meanwhile, as a way to enhance destination awareness and foster market visibility, ZTA will be exhibiting at the 27th edition of the South Asia Travel and Tourism Exchange (SATTE) from today until Friday in New Delhi, India.

The move will help it nurture and grow new and emerging tourism markets.