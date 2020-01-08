South Africa: Eskom to Implement Stage 2 Load Shedding

7 January 2020
SAnews.gov.za

Eskom has announced it will implement Stage 2 load shedding from 1am to 6am tomorrow morning.

In order to give matriculants an opportunity to receive their matric results, the implementation of Stage 2 load shedding has been delayed to Wednesday morning.

"This decision will also allow the matriculants enough time to make their way home safely," said Eskom in a statement on Tuesday afternoon.

The utility said that in order to minimise the impact of the load shedding, it is scheduled at night to maximise electricity availability during the working day.

"Owing to a loss of additional generation capacity, emergency reserves had to be extensively utilised to supplement capacity during the day. These now need to be replenished to meet tomorrow's electricity demand."

The system remains constrained and unpredictable with breakdowns (UCLF) sitting at 13 600MW.

Eskom said its teams continue to work tirelessly to return units back from planned and unplanned outages.

"Owing to inadequate maintenance over a number of years, the system remains vulnerable to unplanned outages. We, however, remind customers that load shedding is an essential and controlled measure to protect the power system from a total collapse or blackout."

It urged customers to continue to reduce demand in an effort to avoid or lessen the level of load shedding.

Eskom customers can check the www.loadshedding.eskom.co.za website for load shedding schedules.

Copyright © 2020 SAnews.gov.za.

