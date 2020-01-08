Liberia: U.S.-Liberian Based NGO Sets to Build U.S.$500,000 Learning Center for Underprivileged Liberians, Secures Five Acres in Careysburg

Careysburg — United States-Liberia based charity organization, Change for Liberian Children and Youth's dream of building a US$500,000 learning center for underprivileged Liberian Children got a big boost when it secured five acres of land in Careysburg over the weekend.

Change for Liberian Youth and Children (CLCY) is a registered charitable organization based in Liberia and the United States that supports the learning and development of children and youth in Liberia by providing scholarships and financial aid to them.

CLCY's founder and Executive Director, B. Daniel Henderson, is a United States Navy Recruiter and Instructor Petty Officer First Class BM1 (SW) serving since 2005.

Mr. Henderson, who grew up into an underprivileged family in Careysburg, located on the outskirts of Liberia's Capital, Monrovia is passionate about the education of less fortunate youth across Liberia.

Within one year of its existence, CLCY has undertaken several programs including provision of scholarships, financial aid and school supplies to under privileged children, health awareness for teenagers, sports and recreation, and clean water supply.

Currently, there are 16 students on full scholarship, benefitting from school supplies including uniforms, book bags, notebooks, stationery, shoes and sandals, monthly stipends, among others.

The proposed learning center is part of the organization's plan of reaching out to more less-fortunate children and young people across the country.

Speaking at the site recently, the president of CLCY Liberia-chapter, Jacob Juah siad the construction of the center will be a significant milestone in transforming the lives of young people of the community and other parts of Liberia.

Despite the country enjoying relative peace following the end of the civil war some 16 years back, the literacy rate remains low. Most children are out of school due to increasing poverty rate and negative cultural practices that deprive children, mostly girls of formal education.

Mr. Juah noted that the facility, when built, will enable children from poor backgrounds to have access to basic skills for a bright future.

He commended the People of Careysburg for their willingness in selling the land to the organization, and for also donating one acre of land.

The Mitchell family, the land dealer said the gesture is their contribution to the organization's vision of transforming the lives of needy Liberian children.

Juah emphasize the need for more support from Liberians at home and abroad to help the organization reach out to more less-privileged children in order to fulfill their dreams.

"Today is a milestone in the history of this organization, because to start what we want to do firstly requires land. We are joyful and grateful to the people of Careysburg," he commended.

"By building this center, we think it will help to reduce crime rate and also improve the flow of capital because of the types of training that will be done here", he averred.

Juah, at the same time highlighted the contributions of CLCY's founder and Executive Director B. Daniel Henderson along with the Co-founder and president, Emmanuel George Sapolucia for their financial contributions in getting the land valued at almost US$6,000.

Also speaking at the site, Caresyburg's City mayor Thomas V. Urey stressed the significance of the training center to the people of Careysburg, noting the initiative is timely as it will benefit the growing youthful population of Careysburg and its environs.

Mayor Urey commended the CLCY family for choosing the city for the pending project and assured the organization that the land purchased is guaranteed.

He said "It is very welcoming for me as city mayor to see such development coming to our city. This initiative will hugely benefit our youth who are in need of skill training."

Meanwhile, a cash donation of L$30,000 was made to several students by CLCY as allowances.