Liberia: ICOP Announces Alternative Protest On January 11

8 January 2020
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Willie N. Tokpah

Monrovia — The Independent Council of Patriots has announced that it will stage an alternative peaceful assembly against the Council of Patriots.

Speaking Monday, January 6, with reporters in Monrovia, ICOP Chairman Rufus Neufville said all is now set for the planned assembly slated for Saturday, January 11, 2020.

The announcement was made before the COP protest on Monday, January 6.

He said the peaceful Assembly is intended to protect the peace and constitutional democracy that is now being enjoyed by every Liberian.

"At the rally, ICOP will present a petition to the Government of Liberia that will include 10 commandments," Neufville noted.

Neufville disclosed that the ICOP assembly is based on a permit received from the Ministry of Justice on Friday, January 3.

According to him, the protest will last for only Saturday and will be held on the grounds of the Capitol in Monrovia. He said they will climax the assembly with speeches from reputable Liberians.

It can be recalled of recent, the ICOP, headed by former Montserrado County District Eight lawmaker, Neufville wrote the Justice Ministry for a permit to counter protest the Council of Patriots on grounds that the "COP continuous commercial protest has the propensity to scare away potential investors and undermine the peace and security of the Country".

Neufville said that the ICOP has generated support from Liberians from all walks of life, adding that they include the student community, market women, civil society actors and some key opposition members.

The ICOP Chair has, therefore, assured Liberians of a peaceful assembly on January 11, that would "present a clear picture of the reality on the grounds in Liberia".

