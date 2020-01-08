Liberia: CDC Chairman Morlu Debunks Allegation 'Sabu Unit' Within the Party

Monrovia — Mr. Mulbah Morlu, chairman of the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC), has dispelled claims made by Rev. Samuel Reeves of the Providence Baptist Church that there is a security squad in the ruling CDC called the Sabu Unit.

On Sunday Rev. Reeves described the Sabu Unit security squad of the CDC-led government as a 'terrorist group'.

In his Tuesday, January 7, 2020 press conference, Morlu claimed that Rev. Reeves was misled and that his claims against the CDC were baseless and promised to do a formal communication to people he said were in authority to handle such matter but failed to mention names.

Morlu: "We do not harbor criminals here, we are writing the requisite institution to complain him. Had it not been my respect for the church, I would have talked about his background as a running mate to Mill Jones who contested in the 2017 presidential election as a candidate for President.

"No existence of such group in CDC, his claim is a falsification and fraud. We don't encourage violence we are peaceful people."

According to Rev. Reeves, members of the Sabu Unit are in the constant habit of terrorizing citizens in the communities. The clergyman maintained that the group continues to make things worse for citizens in Liberia, instead of helping to improve the country's security sector.

Speaking on the theme, "God has a plan" with text taken from the books of Esther 6:1-14; and Romans 8:28-29, Rev. Reeves maintained that even the groups calling itself the Council of Patriots (COP), and the Independent Council of Patriots (ICOP) cannot solve the numerous problems confronting Liberians.

"I stopped by to let you that the COP nor the ICOP can't solve our problem; listen to me, the INTERNATIONAL COMMUNITY/THE IMF - they are trying - they gave us US$23M- that allow the banks to remain open and some people got some pay during the Christmas season - but, they will not solve our problem," he stated.

Rev. Reeves maintained: "The Sabu Unit is a terrorist group. They are going from community to community terrorizing our people. They are only making things worse and they cannot solve the problems that we find ourselves in".

The Providence Baptist Church is regarded as the place where the Declaration of Independence of Liberia was signed on July 26, 1847.

Commending police action

In the wake of criticism from the public about the action of the police by using force against peaceful protesters, the ruling party chairman said, the police must be commended for swiftly intervening in what he described as "misconduct" on the part of the protesters.

According to him, the action of protesters to light fire on the grounds of the Capitol that houses the Executive Mansion, The Judiciary and the Legislature was sinister. He described the Monday, January 6, 2020 protest staged by the Council of Patriots (COP) as a failed protest.

According to him, the organizers performed below expectation in the number of protesters who turned out.

Meanwhile, Morlu has announced that February 15 of this year will be a day of 'peaceful disruption of normal activities in Liberia' when the party will hold a national reunion day to be held at the Antoinette Tubman Stadium. He wants all CDCians to put aside their differences and go into communities to mobilize partisans for the "big gathering of partisans."

