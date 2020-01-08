Liberia: NPP U.S. Chapter Wants Action On Morlu's Leaked Audio Against VP Jewel Taylor

8 January 2020
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)

The National Patriotic Party (NPP) USA chapter says it is baffled about the constant revelations of security threats on the person of its standard bearer and Vice President of the Republic of Liberia, Jewel Howard-Taylor with no statement or remedial action from the leadership of the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC).

The NPP says it acknowledges the deteriorating political economic situations in the country, but encouraged President George Weah to revert to the preamble of the coalition's Memorandum of Understanding.

The party's USA chapter named the provision of basic social services, good governance, genuine, national reconciliation, accountability, and transparency, which they said has deprived Liberians of a decent standard of living, national development, and respect for the fundamental and inalienable human rights enshrined in the constitution of the Republic of Liberia.

Chairman Morlu, in a recent audio released by talk-show host Henry Costa, was heard saying that President George Weah intends to replace the vice president by the head of the National Port Authority, Bill Twehway.

It can be recalled that few months ago similar revelation was made by a senior member of the Coalition, currently Bong County Superintendent Esther Walker, who heads the women wing of the coalition.

Mr. Nash Washington, the secretary general of the NPP USA chapter said the NPP is seriously concerned about the constant revelations about threats on the standard bearer of the National Patriotic Party with no statement or action from the leadership of the Coalition for Democratic Change.

Mr. Washington said such revelation has the propensity of bringing division within the CDC and the likelihood of causing upset for the coalition ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

