A large car bomb explosion was heard at Sayidka Junction near Somalia's Parliament in Mogadishu on Wednesday, reports said.

According to witnesses, the blast occurred near buildings where several government offices are located. There are reports of casualties, but, the number is yet to be confirmed.

The explosion comes just days after Somalia's Al Shabaab militants stormed a military base used by US forces in Kenya's coastal Lamu region, killing three American citizens.