Liberia: Tunesliberia Hosts Music Awards Next Month

8 January 2020
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)

Monrovia — TunesLiberia Inc has announced February 2020 as the hosting of the 3rd annual TunesLiberia Music Awards.

The ceremony, according to a press release, will be an appreciation of the hard work of Liberian artistes from the preceding year.

"Our artistes have worked hard during the preceding year and it is only fair we honor them," stated Elvis Juasemai, CEO of TunesLiberia in a statement. "In the coming days, we'll release the categories and begin to ask the public to vote for the artistes of their choice."

He said the award will be preceded by the release of the survey which would help them in shaping and fine-tuning the event to make it better than the previous awards.

"So, we noticed that we had a few lapses from the last event and we want to correct those mistakes. We believe the survey will help us in doing this. The public shared those concerns with us and now we want to have those concerns to be worked on for the TLMA 2020. .

The release further stated the award will be held on February 22 at a venue to be decided upon by the company's management.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: FrontPageAfrica

Most Popular
Music
West Africa
Entertainment
Liberia
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
What Really Happened to Yvonne Chaka Chaka in Uganda?
More Fatalities as Al-Shabaab Strikes Again in Kenya
Peaceful Protest in Liberia Ends in Chaos
Slain Iranian General Planned to Attack Kenya - U.S. Official

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.