Sudan: Anti-Corruption Committee Suspends Media Outlets

Khartoum — On Tuesday, the Sudanese Anti-Corruption Committee announced the suspension of two satellite channels and two newspapers for investigations.

El Shorooq and Teiba satellite channels and El Rai El Aam and El Sudani newspapers have been suspended until their accounts are reviewed and the owners identified, Sovereign Council member Mohamed El Faki, and currently the chairman of the Committee said in a press conference on Tuesday.

An activist told Radio Dabanga that security forces took over the offices of these media companies.

El Faki reported also that the Holy Koran Association has been dissolved. The accounts of the International University of Africa are currently being audited.

He said the Committee has received information about the accounts and properties of most of the associations and unions in the country, except for the Journalists Union.

He threatened all parties that do not comply with the orders to hand over accounts and details about assets, such as the Journalists Union, with legal accountability and a travel ban. The decisions will not affect the personnel of these institutions.

Security officers

El Faki stressed that the procedures are not meant to take revenge on members of the former regime, but to counter corruption and fraud, and realise justice.

He explained that the investigations are carried out by security officers "within the jurisdiction of the military component".

He noted that great strides have been made in this matter. "The General Intelligence Service (GIS) handed over important files related to corruption and empowerment policies to the Committee," he said.

After the military under the leadership of Brig Omar Al Bashir took power with a coup on June 30, 1989, the new National Islamic Front regime implemented a policy called Tamkin (Empowerment) which allowed members of the Muslim Brotherhood to lead all sectors of the state.

13 sub-committees

Member of the Anti-Corruption Committee Salah Manaa reported that 13 sub-committees will investigate the institutions set up under the Empowerment policies per sector.

He said that governmental committees have also been formed to recover lost funds and to review revenue institutions, companies, the ownership of lands, and investments and contracts, and the use of government vehicles.

Manaa said that the Committee will open its offices in Khartoum after two weeks, and called on the Sudanese to provide information about the assets of the now dissolved National Congress Party, led by deposed President Omar Al Bashir.