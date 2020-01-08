South Africa: Noteworthy Achievement - Top St John's College Matriculant Pursuing a Music Career in UK

7 January 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Ntwaagae Seleka

St John's College's top pupil, who bagged 10 distinctions, was not home to celebrate his achievement with his peers.

James Geldenhuys is currently in the United Kingdom auditioning for the Royal Academy of Music in London and for the Birmingham Conservatoire.

The flute player is pursuing his musical dream.

In a message, Geldenhuys said: "I'm looking forward to my new life, but I will miss the school, my teachers and all the friends I made. I cannot thank St John's enough for all it [has] given me."

His fellow pupils, Benjamin Kahamovitz and Tariq Seedat scooped nine distinctions each.

Andrew Raney and Gregory Basslian obtained eight distinctions each.

Stefano Osato, 18, who got seven distinctions in Drama, Visual Art, Mathematics, History, Physical Science, Life Orientation, English and Afrikaans said he was happy with his results.

Osato felt that he could have obtained nine distinctions if he hadn't missed Advanced Programme Mathematics by a small margin.

"You get what you put in. I don't think I put in as much as I should have, but the rest I am quite happy with," he said.

Osato is heading to Wits University to study Actuarial Science.

He said he started preparing for his examinations early.

The school's outgoing principal Paul Edey said 137 pupils, who all sat for examinations last year, had returned an exceptional set of matric results, with a 100% pass rate and with more than 99% having achieved bachelor's degree passes.

"The class returned a total of 483 distinctions - 80% or higher, achieved in a subject of which 142 were A+ distinctions, with 90% or higher achieved in a subject.

"A third of the class achieved at least six distinctions each, with 13 students achieving at least eight distinctions each. Nine St John's College students achieved an average of 90% or higher, while 43.1% of students achieved an average of 80% or higher.

"Sixty-five students achieved distinctions in Mathematics, 43 students achieved distinctions in Physical Science, and 56 students achieved distinctions in English," said Edey.

He added that the excellence of all-round education was highlighted by the exceptional results in Dramatic Arts, with a 95% distinction rate; Information Technology, with a 68% distinction rate; and History with a 54% distinction rate.

Edey said nine out 15 matriculants had achieved over 80% in Advanced Programme English and 15 out of 55 pupils had achieved distinctions in Advanced Programme Mathematics.

