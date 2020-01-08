Ghana: Mohammed Polo Draws 5-Year Plan for Black Stars

Former Ghana international, Mohammed Polo, says he was ready for the Black Stars job, insisting he will do whatever it takes to bring back the glory days.

The ex-Hearts of Oak schemer said he has started planning for Qatar 2022 and should he be given the job, he will ensure the team qualifies for the World Cup.

"I'm ready for the job and I have a few names to consider as my assistant coaches," he said on Happy FM's Sports yesterday.

"Some of us worship football and are ready to do whatever it takes to bring victory to the nation unlike others who have been given houses and they can't deliver," he added.

The Black Stars missed out on the FIFA World Cup in 2018 after three straight appearances since 2006, and Polo believes he is the right man to return the country to the Mundial.

"I've already started planning for Qatar 2022 even before been given the job as the head coach. I have penned down a five-year development plan for the Black Stars.

"The team will play beautiful football that will amaze Ghanaians. Free flowing football."

The Ghana Football Association dissolved the entire technical team of the senior national team and is in a hunt for a new coach. -Ghanasoccernet.com