Ghana: Mohammed Polo Draws 5-Year Plan for Black Stars

8 January 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Former Ghana international, Mohammed Polo, says he was ready for the Black Stars job, insisting he will do whatever it takes to bring back the glory days.

The ex-Hearts of Oak schemer said he has started planning for Qatar 2022 and should he be given the job, he will ensure the team qualifies for the World Cup.

"I'm ready for the job and I have a few names to consider as my assistant coaches," he said on Happy FM's Sports yesterday.

"Some of us worship football and are ready to do whatever it takes to bring victory to the nation unlike others who have been given houses and they can't deliver," he added.

The Black Stars missed out on the FIFA World Cup in 2018 after three straight appearances since 2006, and Polo believes he is the right man to return the country to the Mundial.

"I've already started planning for Qatar 2022 even before been given the job as the head coach. I have penned down a five-year development plan for the Black Stars.

"The team will play beautiful football that will amaze Ghanaians. Free flowing football."

The Ghana Football Association dissolved the entire technical team of the senior national team and is in a hunt for a new coach. -Ghanasoccernet.com

Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.