Zimbabwe: Boy (14) Fails to Produce Birth Certificate in Court

7 January 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Heather Charema

Kadoma — The 14-year-old boy who is being implicated in the recent murder of a policeman by a machete gang at Good Hope Mine in Battlefields was refused bail on Monday after failing to produce a birth certificate.

The minor through his lawyer, Mr Emmanuel Sanundombe, pleaded with the court to be released into the custody of his parents due to his age.

However, his birth certificate could not be produced when he appeared before Kadoma magistrate Mr Shayne Kubonera who remanded the eight accused persons in custody to January 17.

The minor will be remanded at Kadoma Training Institute.

Speaking to The Herald after the court hearing on Monday, Mr Sanundombe said the minor's birth certificate could not be produced before the court but he was a juvenile offender.

"He is a juvenile offender and if one is a juvenile, he or she is supposed to appear before the court in the company of a parent or a guardian. The parent then becomes the one responsible for making sure that he comes to court at the appropriate time," he said.

"His birth certificate was not produced in court because at the time of his arrest, the people who were with him did not know that it would be needed."

The other seven suspects are Leighton Panashe Tahoma, Obvious Mawire, Tonderai Musasa (18), Richwell Tshuma (26), Bornlight Mukute (20), Taurai Munetsi and Tinashe Paul Demo (27).

Munetsi and Demo are admitted at Kadoma General Hospital after being shot by police in Gweru and were on the police wanted list.

Herbert Ngeziman represented the State.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
More Fatalities as Al-Shabaab Strikes Again in Kenya
What Really Happened to Yvonne Chaka Chaka in Uganda?
Peaceful Protest in Liberia Ends in Chaos
Slain Iranian General Planned to Attack Kenya - U.S. Official

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.