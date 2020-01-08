South Africa: Corruption Could Undermine the Integrity of SA's Legal Profession

opinion

If perpetrators of corruption are not held accountable and they continue to act with impunity, South Africa will soon be joining the ranks of countries like Somalia and Syria, which have the worst human rights records.

It was pleasing to me as an ordinary citizen to read in November 2019 the writing by Peter Hain, who said, "While the NPA begins rolling out prosecutions over State Capture, it is worth looking at ways to recover stolen loot to help plug the huge gap in public finances created by corruption".

The UN General Assembly's Transforming our world: the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development of 2015 requires states to "substantially reduce corruption and bribery in all their forms" by 2030. Let me state from the outset that the UN here espouses what may be regarded as a human rights-based approach to corruption, which as noted by Cecily Rose has its limitations [See Rose, The Limitations of a Human Rights Approach to Corruption, 65 International and Comparative Law Quarterly (2016) 405, at 417].

South Africa is a classic example of how corruption and other corrupt activities impede the achievement of human development and the promotion of human rights in general. Such corrupt activities...