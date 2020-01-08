Ghana: Resense Brings New Level of Wellness Experience to Ghana

After years of research, detailed design and planning, global wellness company Resense is set to open the new Resense Spa & Wellness at the Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City Accra.

The Resense Accra experience has been carefully crafted to fully immerse guests in a holistic wellness experience which is locally cognisant and delivered with luxury European service.

Resense has worked closely with the owner to support his vision to redefine luxury wellness in Accra and West Africa, creating a 'home away from home' for business and leisure guests in the region.

"Resense Accra provides guests with a classical European service, a luxurious atmosphere andan element of surprise. We provide experiences, rather than treatments, in a highly personalised way and in a spa that will be the highlight of West Africa's wellness."Emma Darby, Chief Operating Officer, Resense said in a statement.

"The design approach for the Resense Spa offers guests a modern and warm atmosphere with a combination of large spaces and contemporary luxury materials and details, notably white marble, leather, natural stone and wood. The highlight of the design stems in modern and African art being displayed throughout the space and making the spa a"living art gallery", the statement said.

Occupying 3,000 square metres (32,000+ square feet), the Resense Spa is spread over 3 floors, each with its own specialisation.

The first floor, dedicated to the spa, features 10 luxury treatment rooms and offers a wide variety of warming and cooling experiences, including a traditional Hammam and separate male and female bathingfacilities with sauna, aroma steam room, Laconium beds, whirlpoolbaths and experience showers.This floor invites guests across a dramatic threshold into a lounge with the atmosphere of a chic private members' club.

The second floor, opening in Q2 2020, will offer a comprehensive beauty corner with a hair & beauty salon and a barber. With separate ladies' and gentlemen's beauty lounges, guests may enjoy hair, nail or barber services or simply relaxin the spa café and treat themselves to a glass of champagne,good quality juices and healthy dishes made from fresh and natural ingredients that are rich in vitamins and minerals.

The third floor is dedicated to fitness facilities with a fitness centre and Life Fitness equipment, a multi-exercise studio offering yoga classes and a variety of fitness classes.