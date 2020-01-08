Ghana: Arabic Teachers Undergo Training to Sharpen Skills

More than 130 Arabic teachers across the country have undergone training to equip them with the necessary skill and knowledge for effective teaching and learning of Arabic in structure institutions in the country.

The training was meant to sharpen their teaching skills to prepare them for the Standard Base Curriculum being introduced by the Ghana Education Service, which includes the study of Arabic as an examinable subject for students interested.

The second in the series of the training took place at the Madina Institute of Science and Technology at Ashale Botwe, a suburb of Accra.

Topics covered by the participants during the 10-day training programme included Classroom management, education psychology, effective teaching techniques, examination systems, education psychology, presentation and communication skills.

The training programme was jointly organised by Hayaat Education Centre(HEC) based in Accra and Blue Ribbon Group, a training consulting firm based in Egypt.

Addressing the last training session on Monday, Dr Nasiba Tahir, Executive Director of the HEC urged the participants to make impact back in the institutions by making the teaching and learning of Arabic attractive.

He noted that the study of Arabic in structured educational institutions had not been very effective because the teachers lacked additional techniques, adding that with the skills that they had now acquired, they should be in a position to change the face of Arabic studies in the country.

Dr Tahir charged them to "transform Arabic education" in the country by inspiring and nurturing the next generation of Arabic scholars in the country.

Mahmoud Hanafy, Co-Founder and Managing Director of BRG asked the participants to effectively apply the skills they had acquired to make a difference in the students.

Some of participants who spoke with Ghanaian Times expressed delight for the training and promised to make impact in the study of Arabic in the country.