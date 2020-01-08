Ghana: Fire Guts 40 Kiosks, Cars, Bar At Achimota

At least 40 kiosks, cars and a bar have been burnt to ashes at a slum under the Achimota overhead bridge, on Tuesday morning, in Accra.

Residents of the slum, located between Eden Securities and Makey Pub, are counting their losses.

Eyewitnesses said the fire started from a kiosk, belonging to the son of the landlord, who sold the land to the owner of Makey Pub.

They said they suspected the fire was deliberate because the new landowner had paid the tenants for them to move away from his property.

Meanwhile, a blazing fire on Monday evening burnt to the ground a major pharmacy and several shops at Asante Bekwai, destroying property worth millions of cedis in the process.

Speaking to Adom News' Isaac Normanyo at the scene of the incident, some of the owners of the destroyed shops, said fire officers did all that they could, but the damage had already been caused.

At a point, the fire was extending to the GCB Bank in the area, so the manager called for the intervention of soldiers, who took money there to safety.

Akwasi Mensah, an eyewitness, said the presence of fridges in one of the shops might have caused the spread of the fire.

He said when personnel of the Ghana National Fire Service "did all they could but the fire was raging because of the materials in the shop. There documents, drugs and the fridges, were burnt to ashes".

"The fire spread to the old SSNIT building which also houses GCB and the manager did well to save customers cash and other valuables," he said.

Amos Abban, the Bekwai Municipal Fire Commander, said they were informed of the fire outbreak around 6:19pm on Monday.

Mr Abban advised cylinder owners to have the faulty regulators replaced instead of putting stones and other objects on them, to avoid any fire outbreak.