Ghana: GBA Sets Deadline for Licensees

8 January 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) has set March 31, 2020, as the deadline for submission of application for renewal of licenses by all stakeholders of the sport.

The GBA in a press release to all the units under it including promoters, boxers, managers, agents, matchmakers, trainers, referees, judges, timekeepers, seconds, ring marshals and Master of Ceremonies (MCs), stated that all licenses issued last year expired effectively on December 31, 2019 and as such remains invalid.

The statement signed by its Secretary-General, Patrick Johnson, stated that all licensees are required to apply to the GBA for renewal of their licenses by submitting their applications to the GBA secretariat at the Bukom Boxing Arena for approval by the end of March 31.

According to the statement, any previous license holder who does not possess a valid license issued or renewed by the GBA shall not be permitted to take part in any contest, promotion or event held under the jurisdiction of the GBA.

It further stated that the disqualification applies to all administrative functions of the GBA including the issuance of release letters for foreign travels.

